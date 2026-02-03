Callan Family Office LLC Has $17.34 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.46.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3%

UNH opened at $285.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.08 and a 200-day moving average of $323.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages retained constructive ratings (buy/overweight) even after trimming targets, leaving meaningful upside from current levels — this suggests institutional confidence in UNH’s earnings power despite near‑term headwinds. Truist and JPMorgan coverage (Benzinga)

Major brokerages retained constructive ratings (buy/overweight) even after trimming targets, leaving meaningful upside from current levels — this suggests institutional confidence in UNH’s earnings power despite near‑term headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and coverage continue to emphasize UnitedHealth’s diversified Optum + UnitedHealthcare business and dividend appeal, which can support the stock if fundamentals hold. InsiderMonkey: Wells Fargo note

Analyst commentary and coverage continue to emphasize UnitedHealth’s diversified Optum + UnitedHealthcare business and dividend appeal, which can support the stock if fundamentals hold. Neutral Sentiment: Feature/analysis pieces are debating whether UNH still merits a premium valuation — useful context for investors re‑assessing target multiples but not an immediate catalyst. Forbes valuation analysis

Feature/analysis pieces are debating whether UNH still merits a premium valuation — useful context for investors re‑assessing target multiples but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets: Truist trimmed its target (from $410 to $370) and JPMorgan cut its target (from $425 to $389) — these downgrades lower the near‑term brokerage consensus and can pressure the stock. Benzinga: Truist & JPMorgan notes

Several firms cut price targets: Truist trimmed its target (from $410 to $370) and JPMorgan cut its target (from $425 to $389) — these downgrades lower the near‑term brokerage consensus and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo reduced its target (reported cuts to ~$370), and multiple outlets are flagging broader analyst target trims tied to regulatory and reimbursement uncertainty — a clear negative catalyst for sentiment. American Banking News: Wells Fargo cuts

Wells Fargo reduced its target (reported cuts to ~$370), and multiple outlets are flagging broader analyst target trims tied to regulatory and reimbursement uncertainty — a clear negative catalyst for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting regulatory headwinds and analysts trimming forecasts has already correlated with share weakness in recent trading sessions. Investors should watch upcoming regulatory commentary, earnings cadence, and any changes to Medicare/Medicaid policy that could affect margins. Aktiencheck: regulatory headwinds

Coverage noting regulatory headwinds and analysts trimming forecasts has already correlated with share weakness in recent trading sessions. Investors should watch upcoming regulatory commentary, earnings cadence, and any changes to Medicare/Medicaid policy that could affect margins. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has already shown downside pressure following analyst actions (reports of shares falling after downgrades), so short‑term momentum is unfavorable until clarity returns. American Banking News: share reaction

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

