Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – February 2nd

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Fusemachines, MKS, Johnson Controls International, Modine Manufacturing, and Fabrinet are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—such as machinery, vehicles, electronics, chemicals, or consumer appliances—through industrial processes. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the industrial cycle and tend to be sensitive to economic growth, commodity and input costs, trade policy, and capital spending, offering potential growth and income but with higher cyclical risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Fusemachines (FUSE)

Fusemachines Inc. develops and delivers artificial intelligence (AI) as a service and machine learning software solutions. The company offers Fuse Anna which is an AI assistant for follow ups through daily reminders; and Fuse Prospector which is an artificial intelligence sales platform. Further, the company offers managed outbound services and AI as a service for big data processing, data management, and cloud analytics.

MKS (MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

