NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.4% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 325,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,411,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $823,088,000 after purchasing an additional 102,449 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.71.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

