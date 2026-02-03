Crane (NYSE:CR) Director Susan Lynch Buys 150 Shares of Stock

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Lynch acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,333.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088.40. The trade was a 214.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE CR opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $214.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 target price on Crane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Trending Headlines about Crane

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $190,533,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,866,000 after buying an additional 234,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 5,159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 116.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 215,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 84.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,300,000 after purchasing an additional 196,917 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.