Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,936 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Tapestry worth $90,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $3,342,012.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $2,565,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,785. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $129.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Tapestry to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $136.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

