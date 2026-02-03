Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$15.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$15.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

