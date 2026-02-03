Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Western Digital (WDC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2026 – Western Digital was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/2/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital was given a new $306.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $306.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $197.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Western Digital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Western Digital had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Western Digital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Western Digital was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/29/2025 – Western Digital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Western Digital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Western Digital was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/16/2025 – Western Digital had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Western Digital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Western Digital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Western Digital is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $449,756.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,779.72. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,102,348 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

