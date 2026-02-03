Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,565.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,649 to GBX 2,736 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

ICG opened at GBX 1,797 on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,539 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,468. The stock has a market cap of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,021.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,087.18.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 103.70 EPS for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 48.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 EPS for the current year.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $127bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

