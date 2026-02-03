Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.1%
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.
Saint-Gobain’s product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.
