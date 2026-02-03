Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.8333.

Get Septerna alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Septerna in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Septerna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on SEPN

Septerna Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEPN opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Septerna has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Septerna had a negative net margin of 266.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Septerna news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $63,228.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,972.66. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Septerna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Septerna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Septerna by 17.5% during the third quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

About Septerna

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.