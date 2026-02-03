Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFH. Zacks Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 2.8%

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

DFH opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

