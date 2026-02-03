Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,033 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Icon by 200.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 44.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Icon by 153.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $125.10 and a twelve month high of $211.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (down previously from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $217.00 price target on Icon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Icon in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

