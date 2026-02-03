Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Trimmed by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 323,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $114,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $334.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.39. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $608.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

