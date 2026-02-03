The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 19,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.27, for a total value of $19,088,688.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,695,875.30. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,513 shares of company stock worth $83,718,401. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $898.62.

NYSE:GS opened at $946.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $901.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

