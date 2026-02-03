CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,170,000 after purchasing an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CocaCola by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CocaCola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after buying an additional 2,423,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.7%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

