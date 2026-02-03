Pettee Investors Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Icon Plc $ICLR

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Icon during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Icon by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 739.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,755 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Icon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $217.00 price target on Icon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Icon from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $216.00 price target on Icon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Icon Stock Down 0.9%

ICLR stock opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.07. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26.

About Icon



Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

