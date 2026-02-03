Duke Energy (DUK) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $7.5688 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duke Energy stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $130.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Duke publicly thanked customers in the Carolinas for cutting usage during the cold snap, saying conservation helped reduce peak load and avoided emergency outages — a short‑term reliability win that limits emergency procurement costs.

Duke issued a similar thank‑you to Florida customers, noting voluntary reductions helped the system — another indicator the company managed demand without major interruptions.

Duke repeatedly urged customers across the Carolinas and Florida to reduce morning usage to avoid temporary outages — this is management acting to mitigate risk, but it also signals elevated system stress that could require costly backstop measures if conservation hadn't occurred.

Widespread media coverage (local outlets and national aggregators) amplified the firm's conservation requests and the risk narrative around winter demand; this increases investor attention but doesn't by itself change fundamentals.

Market coverage noted Duke's shares lagging the broader market (price down), reflecting investor caution: extreme weather raises the prospect of higher near‑term operating and purchased‑power costs, plus execution risk on reliability — factors that can pressure the stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 419,992 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $22,496,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 570,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $10,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

