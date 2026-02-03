Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,224 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 5.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $63,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,205,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $239,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2%

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,718,401. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $946.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $901.09 and its 200 day moving average is $811.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC set a $604.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $898.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

