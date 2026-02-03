Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 265.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,602 shares in the company, valued at $116,761,200. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,097 shares of company stock worth $6,099,716 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $685.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.52. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $705.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $727.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 target price (down previously from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.79.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

