WCM Investment Management LLC Has $287.57 Million Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 927,121 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $287,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,921,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,188,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,069,000 after buying an additional 98,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,980,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in STERIS by 36.0% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,100,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,486,000 after buying an additional 556,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. This trade represents a 46.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,998.66. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,044 shares of company stock worth $6,586,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $264.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $204.90 and a 1 year high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

