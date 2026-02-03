Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 613.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $477.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $489.05.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $428.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Roth Mkm set a $500.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,756.80. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock worth $12,487,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

