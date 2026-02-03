Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 13,086 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,130.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock worth $539,848. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average is $191.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.