Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

GGAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th.

GGAL stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 86.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 782,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 465,639 shares during the last quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 2,092,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,133,000 after buying an additional 767,309 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country’s largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

