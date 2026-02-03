Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,283 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after buying an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,687,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

TJX opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $159.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

