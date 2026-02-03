Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3,105.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 143.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 16,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $457.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

