National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

National Pension Service lifted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-On worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap-On by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,892,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth $168,010,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Snap-On in the second quarter valued at $56,595,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the third quarter valued at about $61,134,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 21,600.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,322,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $371.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.81 and a 1-year high of $375.27.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 51.18%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Snap-On in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap-On

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $696,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,106.66. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.20, for a total transaction of $2,387,563.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,888 shares in the company, valued at $39,406,953.60. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,036 shares of company stock worth $13,710,988 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.