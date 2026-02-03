Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 6,174 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary note Nvidia’s strong earnings track record and the company is well positioned to beat estimates again, reinforcing the view that core demand for GPUs remains robust. Why Nvidia (NVDA) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia continued strategic deployments of capital — including another sizable stake in CoreWeave — showing management is still funding growth and ecosystem partnerships that support long-term GPU demand. Nvidia Just Piled $2 Billion Into This Key AI Partner
- Positive Sentiment: Management pushed back on alarmist takes: CEO Jensen Huang has publicly defended ongoing OpenAI engagement and emphasized support for all developers after regulatory/press scrutiny — a tone meant to calm customers and investors. Nvidia CEO Supports All Developers Amid DeepSeek Claims
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Nvidia’s expanding role in the AI economy and Jensen Huang’s supplier visits serves as a reminder of structural demand, but these are longer-term positives that don’t remove near-term deal uncertainty. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Expanding Influence in the AI Economy
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Nvidia faces internal pushback and is reconsidering the scope of an announced up-to-$100 billion OpenAI investment, creating headline risk and investor uncertainty about capital allocation and strategic discipline. Nvidia’s $100 Billion OpenAI Investment Plan Reportedly Hits Snag Amid Internal Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports OpenAI is unhappy with some of Nvidia’s latest chips and has explored alternatives — a direct product/partner risk that could affect future demand or pricing dynamics if it leads to diversification away from Nvidia hardware. OpenAI is unsatisfied with some Nvidia chips and looking for alternatives, sources say
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction pieces note the stock is pulling back on these headlines, reflecting short-term risk-off among tech investors despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here’s Why
NVIDIA Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.71.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.98.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
