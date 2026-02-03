Koa Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,950 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Koa Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.9%

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total transaction of $5,111,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 874,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,696,267.04. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Melius Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

