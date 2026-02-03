NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s Largest Position

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 828,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 16.0% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $154,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

