Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,520,223 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 1,733,778 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Aeluma news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 37,500 shares of Aeluma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,824,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,725,311.12. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock worth $7,526,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeluma during the second quarter worth about $409,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Aeluma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aeluma by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALMU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and a $25 price target, and MarketBeat notes an average analyst target of $25.50 — a constructive endorsement versus current levels that can support upside expectations. MarketBeat ALMU coverage

Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and a $25 price target, and MarketBeat notes an average analyst target of $25.50 — a constructive endorsement versus current levels that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors (including Vanguard, Apis Capital, Geode, Polar Asset Management and Millennium Management) hold or have increased positions — evidence of continued institutional interest that can provide buying support. MarketBeat ALMU coverage

Several institutional investors (including Vanguard, Apis Capital, Geode, Polar Asset Management and Millennium Management) hold or have increased positions — evidence of continued institutional interest that can provide buying support. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) for early February — likely a data/reporting anomaly rather than meaningful short activity; treat this as non-informative until corrected.

Short-interest data reported 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) for early February — likely a data/reporting anomaly rather than meaningful short activity; treat this as non-informative until corrected. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance is mixed (consensus “Hold”) — signals both upside and downside views remain in play, leaving stock performance sensitive to new catalysts. MarketBeat ALMU coverage

Consensus analyst stance is mixed (consensus “Hold”) — signals both upside and downside views remain in play, leaving stock performance sensitive to new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins: disclosed sales of 32,500 shares (Jan 29 at $16.82), 25,000 shares (Jan 30 at $15.91) and 37,500 shares (Feb 2 at $15.74) — roughly 95,000 shares sold across those filings, reducing his stake by a few percentage points. Large insider sales often weigh on sentiment even when the seller remains a sizable holder. InsiderTrades ALMU article SEC filing

Material insider selling by major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins: disclosed sales of 32,500 shares (Jan 29 at $16.82), 25,000 shares (Jan 30 at $15.91) and 37,500 shares (Feb 2 at $15.74) — roughly 95,000 shares sold across those filings, reducing his stake by a few percentage points. Large insider sales often weigh on sentiment even when the seller remains a sizable holder. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a headwind: most recent quarter showed negative EPS and a substantially negative net margin and return on equity — these results keep investor focus on execution and path to profitability. MarketBeat ALMU coverage

NASDAQ ALMU opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $284.15 million and a P/E ratio of -58.93. Aeluma has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $25.88.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%.

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

