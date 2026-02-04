Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,364 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $484,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 353,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $230.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $251.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lam Research from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.