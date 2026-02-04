Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,364 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $484,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 353,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Key Lam Research News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company leadership changes intended to accelerate AI‑era execution — Lam promoted two senior leaders to increase velocity as it leans into AI-driven demand, a governance move investors typically view as supportive for execution and strategy. Lam Research Announces Leadership Transitions to Increase Company Velocity for the AI era
- Positive Sentiment: Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan added to the board — brings software/EDA and customer insight, which strengthens board expertise as Lam targets AI and advanced-node investments. Lam Research Appoints Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan to Board of Directors
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded R&D partnership with CEA‑Leti to accelerate specialty technologies and AI‑focused chip work — supports Lam’s longer‑term TAM expansion into MEMS, photonics, sensors and other specialty devices that benefit from advanced deposition/etch equipment. Lam Research and CEA-Leti Expand Research and Development Collaboration to Advance Fabrication of Specialty Technologies
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lifts are supporting the bull case — Argus raised its target to $280 and B. Riley raised/ reiterated a higher target (to $310), signaling strong analyst confidence that could underpin shares over time. Argus Research Adjusts Lam Research Price Target to $280 B. Riley Lifts PT on Lam Research to $310
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical pieces on international revenue trends and Wall Street sentiment — useful context for modeling growth and geographic exposure but not immediate catalysts. Don’t Overlook Lam Research (LRCX) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term performance retrospectives and modest PT moves — articles highlighting 15‑year returns and a smaller PT raise to $235 provide background for buy‑and‑hold investors but are not near‑term drivers. $100 Invested In Lam Research 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today Lam Research Price Target Raised to $235
- Negative Sentiment: Sector/peer commentary (KLA) has introduced confusion and volatility — differing WFE-market definitions and headline interpretations after KLA’s earnings prompted selling in the equipment group, which can drag on Lam even if Lam’s own outlook is strong. KLA Sank After Earnings—Then Analysts Started Raising Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Relative performance concerns — headlines noting Lam underperformed some peers recently can trigger short‑term profit‑taking and pressure the stock while investors reconcile earnings/guidance with peer messaging. Lam Research Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains
Lam Research Stock Performance
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lam Research from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
