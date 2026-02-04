Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 1,748 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $319.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average of $306.81. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $283.47 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG upgraded MCD from Neutral to Buy and set a $360 price target after discussions with franchisees — a direct driver of improved investor sentiment and a potential catalyst for multiple buy-side re-ratings. BTIG upgrade report

BTIG upgraded MCD from Neutral to Buy and set a $360 price target after discussions with franchisees — a direct driver of improved investor sentiment and a potential catalyst for multiple buy-side re-ratings. Positive Sentiment: Limited-edition McNugget® Caviar kits (partnership with Paramount Caviar) will be distributed for free online on Feb. 10 — a high-profile, low-cost promotion likely to boost traffic, social engagement and short-term same-store sales. McNugget Caviar PR

Limited-edition McNugget® Caviar kits (partnership with Paramount Caviar) will be distributed for free online on Feb. 10 — a high-profile, low-cost promotion likely to boost traffic, social engagement and short-term same-store sales. Positive Sentiment: New product rollouts and promotions — including a Friends-themed Happy Meal with collectible toys and broader 2026 menu changes (new sauces, Happy Meals, seasonal returns) — reinforce McDonald’s ability to drive traffic and mix improvement. These campaigns support both top-line momentum and brand relevance. Friends Happy Meal launch

New product rollouts and promotions — including a Friends-themed Happy Meal with collectible toys and broader 2026 menu changes (new sauces, Happy Meals, seasonal returns) — reinforce McDonald’s ability to drive traffic and mix improvement. These campaigns support both top-line momentum and brand relevance. Positive Sentiment: QSR profile highlights creative leadership credited with powering McDonald’s growth — qualitative evidence that management/marketing execution is being recognized by industry press, which can sustain investor confidence in long-term comp trends. QSR Magazine profile

QSR profile highlights creative leadership credited with powering McDonald’s growth — qualitative evidence that management/marketing execution is being recognized by industry press, which can sustain investor confidence in long-term comp trends. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s released final rosters for the 49th McDonald’s All American Games — a brand/CSR marketing event that helps long-term brand affinity but has limited immediate financial impact. All American Games rosters

McDonald’s released final rosters for the 49th McDonald’s All American Games — a brand/CSR marketing event that helps long-term brand affinity but has limited immediate financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary pieces summarize why MCD outpaced the market today — useful context for short-term moves but largely descriptive of the items above (upgrade + promotions). Zacks market note

Analyst/market commentary pieces summarize why MCD outpaced the market today — useful context for short-term moves but largely descriptive of the items above (upgrade + promotions). Neutral Sentiment: Several lifestyle pieces (Shamrock Shake seasonal return, Coke taste story, broader menu reporting) keep consumer interest high but are unlikely to move fundamentals on their own. Shamrock Shake return

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $805,079.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,918.84. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,008 shares of company stock worth $9,895,452. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

