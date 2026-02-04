Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stake Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 255,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,922 shares of company stock worth $20,480,489 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

