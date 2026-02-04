Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 2,749 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.84.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.50 and a 200-day moving average of $284.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

