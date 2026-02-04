Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ExlService alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 277.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 497,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $10,084,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,992.95. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Trading Down 18.7%

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.