J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $309.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.76. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $332.79.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

