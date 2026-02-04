Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $3.1014 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams Companies Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:WMB opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Williams Companies has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $68.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,452.55. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

