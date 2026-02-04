SAP SE $SAP Stock Position Raised by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 246.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $197.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.15. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $195.06 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a market capitalization of $242.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.73%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $283.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

