Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $632.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.
Key Headlines Impacting IDEXX Laboratories
Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IDXX beat Q4 expectations — reported $3.08 EPS vs. $2.93 consensus and $1.091B revenue, with margins improving and double-digit year-over-year revenue growth; this underscores resilient demand in core diagnostics. Business Wire: IDEXX Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Companion Animal Group (CAG) and Water businesses showed strong growth (CAG ~15% reported; Water ~12%), and management highlighted innovation and higher tests per visit as growth drivers — supporting mid/long-term revenue expansion. Seeking Alpha: Idexx targets $4.632B–$4.720B revenue for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 guidance (EPS range 14.290–14.800, revenue $4.6B–$4.7B); the EPS range is roughly in line with Street expectations while revenue guidance is at/just below consensus, leaving room for interpretation. Reuters: IDEXX forecasts 2026 revenue, profit above estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and slide deck are available; management commentary reiterates innovation-led growth and clinic testing intensity as key assumptions — useful for modeling but not immediately market-moving. MSN: IDEXX Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed forecasts after the print and guidance, signaling lowered near-term expectations and prompting downward pressure on the stock. Benzinga: Analysts Cut Their Forecasts Following Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction focused on the outlook: despite a beat, commentary and the revenue range prompted investors to pare positions, with coverage noting shares trimmed on the guidance nuance. MSN: IDEXX tops revenue forecasts, shares edge lower on outlook
Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories
In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.
IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.
