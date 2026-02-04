Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $632.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

