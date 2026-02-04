Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 113.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 111,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 619,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 30,922 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 20.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

