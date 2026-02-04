Ycg LLC Has $75.48 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ycg LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.7% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.37.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

