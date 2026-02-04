Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $18.10 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. General Mills’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.