Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 8,428 Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $799,384.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,995,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,615,593.72. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,168 shares of company stock valued at $41,007,056. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutions have been net buyers through 2025–2026 and several analysts maintain upside targets, which provides demand to offset insider sales and supports the longer‑term thesis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

