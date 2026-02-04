Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,339 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 173.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $31,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

