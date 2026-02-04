Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,339 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 173.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $31,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.97.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA
More Comcast News
Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BofA raises its price target on Comcast amid the company’s media-asset reorganization, supporting upside expectations. BofA boosts Comcast (CMCSA) price target amid media asset reorganization
- Positive Sentiment: Large asset managers show mixed but meaningful position moves — BlackRock added ~19.6M shares (per Q4 institutional data), a vote of confidence from a major holder. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Up but EPS Down
- Positive Sentiment: Comcast’s Project UP digital-access initiative is expanding to more Easterseals affiliates — a positive for brand, regulatory goodwill and long-term subscriber potential. Easter Seals Houston Program to Expand Across the Nation Through Comcast’s Billion-Dollar Project Up Initiative
- Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterates a “Neutral” rating on CMCSA, reflecting balanced near-term outlook from some sell‑side desks. Comcast’s (CMCSA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published this week appears erroneous/zeroed (shows 0 shares / NaN increases), so don’t read it as a reliable signal until corrected by exchanges — short‑interest noise is unlikely to be a driver today.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 results: revenue modestly up (~+1.2% YoY) but operating profit (-30%) and net income (-54.6%) fell sharply; diluted EPS dropped ~51.6% YoY — headline EPS weakness is the main near-term negative catalyst despite stronger cash flow and liquidity. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Up but EPS Down
- Negative Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms trimmed price targets recently (Scotiabank, Deutsche, UBS among others), increasing analyst downside risk despite some buys — this puts pressure on sentiment. Comcast (CMCSA) Price Target Reduced at Scotiabank
- Negative Sentiment: Notable institutional selling was reported (JPMorgan removed a large stake) and congressional insiders have been net sellers recently — selling pressure from big holders can weigh on the stock. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Up but EPS Down
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.
NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- 1 Hour Once A Day
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.