AlphaQuest LLC Buys 5,477 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 18,886.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Landstar System Price Performance
LSTR opened at $158.87 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.
Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar System
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.