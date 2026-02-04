Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASPN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 56,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $183,609.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,655.53. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $11,243,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 540,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.94. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $278.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 86.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company’s product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.