Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $1,164.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $989.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $926.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,199.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,135.42.

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total transaction of $951,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,567 shares in the company, valued at $27,187,785.24. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $2,724,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,332 shares in the company, valued at $64,784,435.72. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,776 shares of company stock worth $60,099,765. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

