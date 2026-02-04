Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $2.86 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Argus cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.78 and its 200-day moving average is $239.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $191.12 and a one year high of $322.92.

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,340.93. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $369,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

