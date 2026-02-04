Outset Medical (OM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Outset Medical Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 11,794 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $60,385.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,053.76. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Nash sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,059.20. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,989 shares of company stock valued at $180,073. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7,013.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

