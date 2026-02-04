Ameren (AEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.6853 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AEE opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. Ameren has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $106.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

